Pelicans' Julius Randle: Departs with injury

Randle has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Heat after suffering a sprained right ankle, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Randle limped to the locker room in the second half, and upon further evaluation, he'll remain on the bench for the rest of the contest. He logged 30 minutes and scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while collecting 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block prior to departing the contest. He's being considered day-to-day for now, although head coach Alvin Gentry added after the game that Randle will likely remain out for Wednesday's matchup in Milwaukee, per Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate.