Pelicans' Julius Randle: Dominates in Wednesday's pounding
Randle had 27 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 18 rebounds, and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 132-106 victory over the Mavericks.
Randle remained in the starting lineup, replacing Nikola Mirotic (illness) who was still sidelined. Randle backed up his career-high 37 points from Monday, dropping 27 points to go with 18 rebounds. Randle has added much-needed depth to the Pelicans this season and is thriving in his role. Mirotic could return for Friday's game against the Grizzlies meaning Randle could slide back to the bench. Nonetheless, Randle should be owned everywhere and is certainly trending in the right direction.
