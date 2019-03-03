Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-double in big victory
Randle finished with 28 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 victory over the Nuggets.
Randle continues to put up big numbers on the offensive end, scoring 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and four assists. He has been playing well since the All-Star break but has seen his rebounding numbers decline in that period. Despite the high volume production, Randle is still only the 87th ranked player over the past two weeks due to poor free-throw shooting and a high turnover rate.
