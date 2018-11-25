Randle had 29 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 8-10 FT), 15 rebounds and seven assists in Saturday's loss to the Wizards.

With Anthony Davis out, Randle moved into the starting five and saw 39 minute of action. His 29 points set a new season-high, while the 15 rebounds tied his season-best. Randle now has a double-double in six consecutive games.