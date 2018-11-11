Randle scored 22 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-99 win over the Suns.

While all eyes were on the marquee matchup at center between Anthony Davis and 2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton, Randle went about his business and out-rebounded both of them to grab his third double-double of the season, as well as his fifth game with 20-plus points. Nikola Mirotic (ankle) isn't expected to miss much action, and Randle will get bumped back to the bench when he returns, but the 23-year-old's had plenty of success so far as the Pelicans' sixth man.