Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in loss
Randle totaled 21 points (8-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal over 32 minutes in the Pelicans' loss to the Suns on Saturday.
Randle followed up his career-high 45 points on Friday with a 21-point double-double on Saturday. The fifth-year pro has flourished in his first season with the Pelicans, averaging 21.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. With Anthony Davis' minutes being limited down the final stretch of the season, Randle has taken on an expanded role, averaging 26.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 games.
