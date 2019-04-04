Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in loss
Randle finished with 34 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Hornets.
Randle played through his finger injury Wednesday, scoring a game-high 34 points to go with 11 rebounds and a full line. The Pelicans are well and truly done for the season but Randle continues to put up big numbers on a nightly basis. His playing time has been a little up and down over the past couple of weeks, however, that is to be expected given their desire to lose as many games as possible. As long as he is healthy, it appears as though he should remain on the court and could be a major factor down the stretch in those leagues that are still active.
