Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in loss Monday

Randle produced 19 points (6-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 111-100 loss to Philadelphia.

Randle ended Monday's loss with a 19-and-14 double-double, chipping in with production across the board. The Anthony Davis situation should ensure Randle has a strong finish to the season. Given he is going to be the main man in the middle moving forward, owners should expect a top-50 type end to the season, barring any injuries of course.