Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in loss

Randle produced 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 loss to the Pistons.

Randle notched his second straight double-double Wednesday, finishing with 13 points and 13 rebounds. After a fast start to the season, Randle has seen his production dip over the past few weeks, especially in the rebounding department. He is the 75th ranked player for the season despite his lofty numbers which would indicate he is likely to finish the season as a top 70 player and nothing more.