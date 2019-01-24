Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in loss
Randle produced 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 loss to the Pistons.
Randle notched his second straight double-double Wednesday, finishing with 13 points and 13 rebounds. After a fast start to the season, Randle has seen his production dip over the past few weeks, especially in the rebounding department. He is the 75th ranked player for the season despite his lofty numbers which would indicate he is likely to finish the season as a top 70 player and nothing more.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Complete line in win•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Third straight 20-point outing•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Excellent complementary production•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Teases triple-double against Cavs•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Puts up 21 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Erupts with Davis out•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...