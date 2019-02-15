Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in start
Randle finished with 33 points (11-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 131-122 victory over the Thunder.
Randle moved back into the starting lineup Thursday, ending with 33 points and 11 rebounds in what was his most productive game of 2019. The playing time was also his high mark of the calendar year and with Anthony Davis' role very cloudy, Randle could be in for a big back end to the season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Comes off bench again•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 31 after six-game layoff•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will have minutes limit•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will be game-time call•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Could return Wednesday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...