Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in start

Randle finished with 33 points (11-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 131-122 victory over the Thunder.

Randle moved back into the starting lineup Thursday, ending with 33 points and 11 rebounds in what was his most productive game of 2019. The playing time was also his high mark of the calendar year and with Anthony Davis' role very cloudy, Randle could be in for a big back end to the season.