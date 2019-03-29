Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in victory

Randle finished with 34 points (12-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt. 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 victory over the Kings.

Randle feasted with Anthony Davis (back) on the bench, pouring in 34 points to go with 10 rebounds. The lack of defensive stats continue to be a negative when looking at his overall fantasy value, but owners have to be thrilled with his supporting numbers. There is no sign of a shutdown coming for Randle and he should be able to power through the final few games of the season, continuing to have big nights such as this one.