Randle tallied 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Friday's 114-109 loss to the Knicks.

After three-straight 20-point outings, Randle struggled a little more in Friday's game, failing to get to the free-throw line often. Anthony Davis had to leave the game in the second half with a quad injury but later returned, although it will be interesting to see if Randle needs to eat up any extra minutes should Davis need to take a load off to recover.