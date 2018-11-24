Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles off bench Friday
Randle tallied 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Friday's 114-109 loss to the Knicks.
After three-straight 20-point outings, Randle struggled a little more in Friday's game, failing to get to the free-throw line often. Anthony Davis had to leave the game in the second half with a quad injury but later returned, although it will be interesting to see if Randle needs to eat up any extra minutes should Davis need to take a load off to recover.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Another double-double•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Triple-doubles in high-scoring win•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 21 points off the bench•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Puts up 19 points off the bench•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Struggles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Post double-double Monday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...