Pelicans' Julius Randle: Doubtful Friday vs. Knicks
Randle (tailbone) is listed as doubtful for Friday's preseason game against the Knicks.
Randle originally suffered the injury during Monday's exhibition and has since been limited in practices. Due to his recent restrictions, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that he'll likely sit out Friday's contest, especially considering it's still the preseason and it's a meaningless game. All that said, the injury isn't a major one and Randle should be fully healthy by the time the regular season rolls around. If he sits out Friday as expected, Randle would have just under a week until next Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Heat.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Held out of contact work Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Avoids major injury•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Exits matchup with injury•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Shows off full skill set•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Lands two-year deal with New Orleans•
-
Julius Randle: Set for unrestricted free agency•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.