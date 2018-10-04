Randle (tailbone) is listed as doubtful for Friday's preseason game against the Knicks.

Randle originally suffered the injury during Monday's exhibition and has since been limited in practices. Due to his recent restrictions, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that he'll likely sit out Friday's contest, especially considering it's still the preseason and it's a meaningless game. All that said, the injury isn't a major one and Randle should be fully healthy by the time the regular season rolls around. If he sits out Friday as expected, Randle would have just under a week until next Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Heat.