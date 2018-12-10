Pelicans' Julius Randle: Drops 28 in win
Randle had 28 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists in Sunday's win over Detroit.
Randle continues to roll along in the month of December, and he's now averaging 29.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game over his last four contests. He's played at least 34 minutes in each of those games and looks to have taken over as the starter over Nikola Mirotic for the time being.
