Pelicans' Julius Randle: Erupts with Davis out
Randle racked up 33 points (13-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes Monday in the Pelicans' 123-114 win over the Timberwolves.
With Anthony Davis falling ill prior to the contest and ultimately sitting out of the contest, Randle saw an uptick in usage and finished as the game's leading scorer. It was the third game in a row in which Randle recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, but his game-to-game production could soon become more unstable. In addition to the likelihood that Davis will be back for Wednesday's game in Brooklyn, Randle's outlook would take another hit if Nikola Mirotic (ankle) is cleared to return from a nine-game absence.
