Pelicans' Julius Randle: Excellent complementary production
Randle supplied 27 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Pelicans' 121-117 win over the Clippers on Monday.
Randle turned in an ultra-efficient performance, extending a heater that's now seen him shoot 50.0 percent or better in eight straight games. The 24-year-old continues to draw starts over Nikola Mirotic (ankle), who's still considerably limited after recently returning from an extended absence due to an ankle injury. Randle is supplementing his impressive scoring numbers with strong work on the boards and as a facilitator, as he's averaging 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists alongside 20.7 points in six January contests. Given how successful his run as a starter has been, it's certainly conceivable Randle holds onto his first-unit spot moving forward, irrespective of Mirotic's status.
