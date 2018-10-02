Randle departed Monday's game against the Hawks due to an apparent injury, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Randle appeared to suffer a lower-body injury after getting fouled hard and falling to the ground in the second half. He walked with a limp to the locker room and has since been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. More information on Randle's status should emerge after further evaluation.

