Pelicans' Julius Randle: Exits matchup with injury
Randle departed Monday's game against the Hawks due to an apparent injury, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Randle appeared to suffer a lower-body injury after getting fouled hard and falling to the ground in the second half. He walked with a limp to the locker room and has since been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. More information on Randle's status should emerge after further evaluation.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Shows off full skill set•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Lands two-year deal with New Orleans•
-
Julius Randle: Set for unrestricted free agency•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Plays just 16 minutes in season finale•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Will see limited minutes in Wednesday's finale•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.