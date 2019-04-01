Pelicans' Julius Randle: Exits Sunday with finger injury
Randle played 23 minutes in Sunday's 130-102 loss to the Lakers before exiting in the second half with an injury to his left index finger, the Associated Press reports. He finished with 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
The Pelicans relayed that X-rays conducted after the game returned negative, so Randle is likely just dealing with a sprain or soreness rather than any structural damage to the finger. Considering the Lakers' large margin of victory, Randle probably wouldn't have played many more minutes than he received even if the injury hadn't cut his night short. With New Orleans off the schedule until Wednesday against the Hornets, Randle has a fair chance at being available, though it's possible the lottery-bound Pelicans hold him out as a precaution.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Big stat line in loss•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Horrendous in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 30 points in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Career-high 45 points in loss•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.