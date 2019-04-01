Pelicans' Julius Randle: Exits Sunday with finger injury

Randle played 23 minutes in Sunday's 130-102 loss to the Lakers before exiting in the second half with an injury to his left index finger, the Associated Press reports. He finished with 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal.

The Pelicans relayed that X-rays conducted after the game returned negative, so Randle is likely just dealing with a sprain or soreness rather than any structural damage to the finger. Considering the Lakers' large margin of victory, Randle probably wouldn't have played many more minutes than he received even if the injury hadn't cut his night short. With New Orleans off the schedule until Wednesday against the Hornets, Randle has a fair chance at being available, though it's possible the lottery-bound Pelicans hold him out as a precaution.