Randle is expected to come off the bench in Wednesday's season opener against Houston, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Nothing is set in stone, but coach Alvin Gentry said Tuesday that he's leaning toward starting Nikola Mirotic at power forward alongside Anthony Davis to begin the season. While Randle may be the better all-around player, Mirotic offers more floor-spacing, and the pair figure to split minutes relatively evenly, while also playing together in certain alignments. Randle closed the preseason with back-to-back 20-point games, including a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double in 25 minutes against the Raptors.