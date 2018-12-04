Randle finished with 37 points (15-24 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, and four assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Clippers.

Randle moved into the starting lineup, replacing Nikola Mirotic (illness), and exploded for a career-high 37 points. He also drilled a career-best three triples in the loss, taking full advantage of the move into the opening five. He did foul out with a few minutes remaining which didn't help the Pelicans as they were rallying late. Randle has had an excellent start to the season despite coming off the bench. He is certainly in the discussion for sixth-man of the year honors and performances like this will only strengthen his claims.