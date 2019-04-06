Pelicans' Julius Randle: Explodes in OT loss
Randle managed 31 points (13-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-11 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in the Pelicans' 133-126 overtime loss to the Suns on Friday.
Randle was the leading scorer for the Pels in the high-scoring affair, as he enjoyed extra responsibility on the offensive end with Anthony Davis (back) sitting out the contest. Randle has been stellar all season while shuttling between the first unit and bench, and he's now scored over 30 points in three of his past four games on the strength of 55.3 percent shooting.
More News
