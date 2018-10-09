Pelicans' Julius Randle: Game-time call Wednesday
Randle (back) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Heat, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports.
Randle has been dealing with some lower back soreness recently, which has costed him the last few preseason games. However, he was able to take part in Sunday's scrimmage and appears to be on the brink of a return. The Pelicans head into a back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday to close out the exhibition schedule, so despite potentially being cleared to play, there's certainly a chance the Pelicans remain cautious with Randle and hold him out of at least one of those contests. Look for another update to be provided following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Participates in scrimmage•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Doubtful Friday vs. Knicks•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Held out of contact work Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Avoids major injury•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Exits matchup with injury•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.