Randle (back) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Heat, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports.

Randle has been dealing with some lower back soreness recently, which has costed him the last few preseason games. However, he was able to take part in Sunday's scrimmage and appears to be on the brink of a return. The Pelicans head into a back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday to close out the exhibition schedule, so despite potentially being cleared to play, there's certainly a chance the Pelicans remain cautious with Randle and hold him out of at least one of those contests. Look for another update to be provided following Wednesday's morning shootaround.