Randle contributed 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-4 FT), and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 149-129 victory over the Kings.

Randle appeared healthy and managed 24 minutes off the bench in Friday's comprehensive victory over the Kings. It appears as though Randle is going to continue to come off the bench behind Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic, a move that slightly impacts his fantasy upside. That being said, running against second units should allow him to go to work on the offensive end, as demonstrated across his first two games. He added another three-pointer here which is a good sign for his owners. Should he make that a regular part of his arsenal, it will only see his value increase over time.