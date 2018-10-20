Pelicans' Julius Randle: Hauls in 14 rebounds Friday
Randle contributed 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-4 FT), and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 149-129 victory over the Kings.
Randle appeared healthy and managed 24 minutes off the bench in Friday's comprehensive victory over the Kings. It appears as though Randle is going to continue to come off the bench behind Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic, a move that slightly impacts his fantasy upside. That being said, running against second units should allow him to go to work on the offensive end, as demonstrated across his first two games. He added another three-pointer here which is a good sign for his owners. Should he make that a regular part of his arsenal, it will only see his value increase over time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable Friday vs. Kings•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Expected to come off bench•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Won't start Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Paces team in scoring•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...