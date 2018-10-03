Randle (undisclosed) was held out of contact work at Wednesday's practice, but there is hope he'll play Friday against the Knicks, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Randle exited Monday's preseason game in the first half as the result of a hard fall. The Pelicans will presumably be cautious with Randle, as he's expected to play a significant role in the rotation this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories