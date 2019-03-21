Pelicans' Julius Randle: Horrendous in Wednesday's loss
Randle had six points (1-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 loss to the Magic.
Randle finished with as many turnovers as points while struggling badly from the field. He had turned in a terrific stat line essentially every time he had taken the floor in recent memory, but Randle finally delivered a dud. With there being three full days off before Sunday's matchup with the Rockets, Randle should be well-rested and will likely look to bounce back in a big way.
