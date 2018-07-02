Pelicans' Julius Randle: Lands two-year deal with New Orleans
Randle agreed Monday to a two-year, $18 million contract with the Pelicans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Randle's rights were renounced earlier in the day by the Lakers, so the 23-year-old didn't need much time to make his decision. It's essentially a one-year stop for Randle, as the second year of the deal is a player option and he'll likely command a much larger contract next offseason when teams are expected to have much more cap space available. Either way, it's a solid landing spot for Randle, who should immediately slot in next to Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. Of course, that's under the assumption that DeMarcus Cousins won't be back with the team, which is still something to monitor for the time being. Randle averaged 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds across 26.7 minutes last season and while his usage could take a hit playing alongside a superstar like Davis, his minutes shouldn't drastically change much, if at all. Nikola Mirotic should be Randle's only real threat to playing time.
