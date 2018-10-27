Pelicans' Julius Randle: Listed as probable
Randle (foot) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Utah.
Randle is dealing with an ongoing plantar fascia issue, but he played through the injury Friday night and appears intent to do the same Saturday. Until further notice, don't expect Randle to be limited.
