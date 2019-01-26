Pelicans' Julius Randle: Not expected to play Saturday
Randle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs although coach Alvin Gentry doesn't expect him to take the court, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Randle is expected to miss his second-straight game with a right ankle sprain. While it's unlikely he plays Saturday, the injury itself doesn't appear to be too serious as he hasn't be officially ruled out or given a definitive timeline for return yet. Look for Cheick Diallo to see more minutes if Randle's unable to go as the Pelicans are already without Anthony Davis (finger) and Nikola Mirotic (calf) Saturday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Won't play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Complete line in win•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Third straight 20-point outing•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Excellent complementary production•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....