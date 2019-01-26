Pelicans' Julius Randle: Not expected to play Saturday

Randle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs although coach Alvin Gentry doesn't expect him to take the court, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Randle is expected to miss his second-straight game with a right ankle sprain. While it's unlikely he plays Saturday, the injury itself doesn't appear to be too serious as he hasn't be officially ruled out or given a definitive timeline for return yet. Look for Cheick Diallo to see more minutes if Randle's unable to go as the Pelicans are already without Anthony Davis (finger) and Nikola Mirotic (calf) Saturday.