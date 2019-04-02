Pelicans' Julius Randle: Not on injury report
Randle (finger) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Hornets.
Randle left Sunday's game due to a finger injury, playing just 23 minutes. While he couldn't finish the game out, he'll be fine to participate in Wednesday's matchup.
