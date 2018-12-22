Pelicans' Julius Randle: Officially available

Randle (ankle) is available and will presumably start at power forward for Friday's matchup with the Lakers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Randle was considered probable heading into the night, so this update is not all that surprising. With Nikola Mirotic (ankle) still sidelined, Randle should see a relatively healthy workload against his former team.

More News
Our Latest Stories