Pelicans' Julius Randle: Officially probable for Wednesday
Randle (back) is officially listed as probable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat.
It was originally reported that Randle would be a game-time call, but it appears the Pelicans are now expecting him to take the court. The Pelicans are resting Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore on Wednesday, so Randle could be tasked with some added playmaking responsibility. That said, there's certainly a chance Randle could have some restrictions in his first game back, especially considering the Pelicans are heading into a back-to-back set.
