Pelicans' Julius Randle: Out for finale

Randle (rest) will not play Tuesday against the Warriors, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Randle has played his final game of the season -- his first with the Pelicans. He set a career high in scoring, averaging 21.4 points per game, doing so on 52.4 percent shooting. He also chipped in 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 30.6 minutes.

