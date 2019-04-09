Pelicans' Julius Randle: Out for finale
Randle (rest) will not play Tuesday against the Warriors, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Randle has played his final game of the season -- his first with the Pelicans. He set a career high in scoring, averaging 21.4 points per game, doing so on 52.4 percent shooting. He also chipped in 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 30.6 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will be rested Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Explodes in OT loss•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Not on injury report•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Exits Sunday with finger injury•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...