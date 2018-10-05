Pelicans' Julius Randle: Out Friday
Randle (back) is out for Friday's matchup against the Knicks.
Randle is still recovering from the injury he suffered during a fall in Monday's exhibition. There's no indication the injury is serious, but the Pelicans have the wiggle room to be cautious with Randle during the preseason.
