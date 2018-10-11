Pelicans' Julius Randle: Paces team in scoring
Randle (back) registered a team-high 23 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists and a block in 30 minutes Wednesday in the Pelicans' 140-128 exhibition loss to the Heat.
Randle took advantage of Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday resting to act as the focal point of the New Orleans offense in the Pelicans' penultimate game of the preseason. His scoring responsibilities will take a hit when both Davis and Holiday suit up, but Randle profiles as a nightly double-double threat capable of offering some assist upside thanks to his skills as a distributor. Randle won't provide much assistance in the steals and blocks categories, however.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Officially probable for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Participates in scrimmage•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Out Friday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.