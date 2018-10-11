Randle (back) registered a team-high 23 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists and a block in 30 minutes Wednesday in the Pelicans' 140-128 exhibition loss to the Heat.

Randle took advantage of Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday resting to act as the focal point of the New Orleans offense in the Pelicans' penultimate game of the preseason. His scoring responsibilities will take a hit when both Davis and Holiday suit up, but Randle profiles as a nightly double-double threat capable of offering some assist upside thanks to his skills as a distributor. Randle won't provide much assistance in the steals and blocks categories, however.