Randle (back) participated in the scrimmage portion of Sunday's practice, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports.

Randle was forced to sit out Friday's preseason contest with a back injury, but appears to be nearing a return to full strength considering his full participation in Sunday's scrimmage. Still, with the Pelicans heading into a back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday, it's unclear if he'll get the go ahead to play in both of those contests. Tentatively consider him questionable for Wednesday until additional updates are provided.