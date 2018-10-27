Randle (foot) produced 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 117-115 win over the Nets.

Randle was probable to play despite dealing with a foot injury and looked great off the bench. He converted 50 percent of his shots and contributed in every major category. He's firmly planted in the second unit currently but is one injury away from making a bigger impact.