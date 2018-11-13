Pelicans' Julius Randle: Post double-double Monday
Randle recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 points and four assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Raptors.
Randle was nearly lost in the shuffle fantasy wise as he contributed the least impressive of the Pelicans' three double-doubles. Whether he's starting or coming off the bench, Randle has been a steady contributor, scoring in double digits in every game so far this year. The fifth year pro putting up career-best numbers, averaging 18.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 blocks per game on the year.
