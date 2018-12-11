Pelicans' Julius Randle: Posts 20 points, 11 boards in loss

Randle accumulated 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 113-100 loss to the Celtics.

Randle finished with more turnovers (five) than assists, but otherwise it was another stellar showing for the microwave big man. Randle has contributed a double-double in three of the last four games, and so long as he can avoid foul trouble, he figures to keep earning fairly heavy minutes, especially with Nikola Mirotic (ankle) re-injuring himself during this one.