Pelicans' Julius Randle: Posts 20 points, 11 boards in loss
Randle accumulated 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 113-100 loss to the Celtics.
Randle finished with more turnovers (five) than assists, but otherwise it was another stellar showing for the microwave big man. Randle has contributed a double-double in three of the last four games, and so long as he can avoid foul trouble, he figures to keep earning fairly heavy minutes, especially with Nikola Mirotic (ankle) re-injuring himself during this one.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Drops 28 in win•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Another big night Friday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Remains starter Friday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Dominates in Wednesday's pounding•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Explodes for 37 points Monday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will start Monday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...