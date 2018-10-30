Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable for Wednesday
Randle (foot) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Warriors.
Randle continues to deal with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, though has yet to miss a game because of it. With Anthony Davis (elbow) questionable, Randle may be in line to draw another start Wednesday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Steps up despite foot issues•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable with plantar fasciitis•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Starting in place of Davis•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Listed as probable•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Plays through foot injury, pours in 14 points•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...