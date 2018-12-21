Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable Friday
Coach Alvin Gentry intimated that he thinks Randle (ankle) will play Friday against the Lakers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Randle was previously listed as questionable following a one-game absence, but things seem to be trending positively. With Nikola Mirotic (ankle) doubtful and Anthony Davis (illness) questionable, Randle could be in for a bigger role than usual, assuming he plays.
