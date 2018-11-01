Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable Thursday
Randle (foot) is probable Thursday against the Trail Blazers.
Randle has been carrying a probable tag lately due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He has yet to miss a game, however. With Anthony Davis (elbow) doubftul Thursday, Randle will presumably draw the start at center for the contest.
