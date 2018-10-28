Randle is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Randle was also listed as probable with the same foot issue ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz and still ended up playing 19 minutes. The low minute total may have been a product of the lopsided affair and not Randle's injury, so there are expectations for a much bigger workload Monday, especially if Anthony Davis (elbow) continues to sit.