Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable with plantar fasciitis
Randle is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
Randle was also listed as probable with the same foot issue ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz and still ended up playing 19 minutes. The low minute total may have been a product of the lopsided affair and not Randle's injury, so there are expectations for a much bigger workload Monday, especially if Anthony Davis (elbow) continues to sit.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Starting in place of Davis•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Listed as probable•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Plays through foot injury, pours in 14 points•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable with plantar fasciitis•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Hauls in 14 rebounds Friday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...