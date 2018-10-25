Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable with plantar fasciitis
Randle is probable for Friday's game against the Nets due to left plantar fasciitis.
The injury doesn't sound like it will keep Randle off the court Friday, but it's something to monitor. More information may arrive following the Pelicans' morning shootaround.
