Pelicans' Julius Randle: Puts up 19 points off the bench
Randle posted 19 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 129-124 win over the Knicks.
Randle returned to the bench due to Nikola Mirotic's return to action, but continued his excellent play and saw three more minutes of court time than Mirotic. He also recorded his fifth double-double of the season. There's a unique synergy between Anthony Davis and Randle when they share the court, and it's something that isn't as apparent when Davis and Mirotic are together. What Randle lacks in finesse, he makes up for with naked aggression under the basket. He put that to good use on Friday, as he backed up Davis whenever he faltered in the paint.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Struggles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Post double-double Monday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-double in win over Suns•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Starting Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores team-high 26 points in losing effort•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will play Saturday, expected to come off bench•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.