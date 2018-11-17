Randle posted 19 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 129-124 win over the Knicks.

Randle returned to the bench due to Nikola Mirotic's return to action, but continued his excellent play and saw three more minutes of court time than Mirotic. He also recorded his fifth double-double of the season. There's a unique synergy between Anthony Davis and Randle when they share the court, and it's something that isn't as apparent when Davis and Mirotic are together. What Randle lacks in finesse, he makes up for with naked aggression under the basket. He put that to good use on Friday, as he backed up Davis whenever he faltered in the paint.