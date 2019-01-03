Pelicans' Julius Randle: Puts up 21 in loss
Randle had 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-9 FT) and four rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn.
Randle continues to hold down the starting power forward job, and it'll likely be his to keep even when Nikola Mirotic (ankle) eventually returns from injury. Randle also added two assists and a pair of blocks.
