Pelicans' Julius Randle: Puts up 21 points in revenge game

Randle turned in 21 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Friday's 12-104 loss to the Lakers.

Randle was saddled with a questionable designation earlier in the week, but it was doubtful that he'd miss out on an opportunity to face his former team. Randle once again played well in Nikola Mirotic's absence, but the 23-year-old still puts up impressive lines with Mirotic on the court as well. Randle is close to career-high totals this season, averaging 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 32 games.