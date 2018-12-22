Pelicans' Julius Randle: Puts up 21 points in revenge game
Randle turned in 21 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Friday's 12-104 loss to the Lakers.
Randle was saddled with a questionable designation earlier in the week, but it was doubtful that he'd miss out on an opportunity to face his former team. Randle once again played well in Nikola Mirotic's absence, but the 23-year-old still puts up impressive lines with Mirotic on the court as well. Randle is close to career-high totals this season, averaging 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 32 games.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...