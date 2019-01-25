Pelicans' Julius Randle: Questionable for Saturday
Randle (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Randle was a late scratch for Thursday's game against the Thunder, though he may already be able to play Saturday. His presence is needed with Anthony Davis (finger) and Nikola Mirotic (calf) out. If Randle happens to be sidelined again, Darius Miller would presumably draw another start.
