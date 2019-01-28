Pelicans' Julius Randle: Questionable for Tuesday
Randle (ankle) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
Randle tweaked his ankle last week and has missed each of the last two games, adding even more turmoil to a team already dealing with injuries to Nikola Mirotic and Anthony Davis. Unlike those two players, Randle will have a chance to return Tuesday, but there's a good chance we won't get clarity on his status until close to the 8:00 PM ET tip.
