Pelicans' Julius Randle: Questionable Friday
Randle (ankle) will be a game-time call Friday against the Lakers.
Randle was held out of Wednesday's action due to a sprained right ankle, and it remains unknown as to whether he'll return to the court in time for Friday's matchup. The Pelicans should offer up more clarity on his status as tipoff nears.
