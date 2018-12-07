Pelicans' Julius Randle: Remains starter Friday
Randle will start Friday against the Grizzlies, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Even with Nikola Mirotic healthy, coach Alvin Gentry will experiment with bringing him off the bench while Randle starts next to Anthony Davis. It will be Randle's first time starting when Mirotic is available, so it's not immediately clear how their respective workloads will change.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Dominates in Wednesday's pounding•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Explodes for 37 points Monday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Will start Monday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Another double-double Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 15 points off bench Monday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Double-double in losing effort•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...