Pelicans' Julius Randle: Remains starter Friday

Randle will start Friday against the Grizzlies, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Even with Nikola Mirotic healthy, coach Alvin Gentry will experiment with bringing him off the bench while Randle starts next to Anthony Davis. It will be Randle's first time starting when Mirotic is available, so it's not immediately clear how their respective workloads will change.

